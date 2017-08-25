If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Celebrities Birthday | 25 August 2017 12:33 CET

Actress, Yvonne Jegede Blessed Beyond Measures

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Hmm, Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede, is just so blessed that she cannot seat back to start counting how good God has been to her and her family.

She is one of many blessed with a good career, hubby and happy family and now God has added another year to her existence on earth.

All she can say to her creator is thank you father. Her journey has not been that smooth just like every other person but grace has been what has brought her this far in the industry which she can look back and be proud of herself.

Happy birthday pretty one and may we celebrate more years with you and plenty children to run around the house.


By: Barnes,Dortmund-Germ

