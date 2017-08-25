Actress, Hilda Dokubo goes on Vacation to Meet Family

Veteran Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo, is currently out of the country as she is currently having a nice time in far away Canada.

The actress left for Canada earlier in the month to have rest with family as she affirmed that they are the reason she has been working tirelessly.

“The journey starts now. Make Dokubo pikin go see the people wey she de work for, take style rest , small... #holiday #family #rest ,” she shared.

Indeed she needs the rest because she has been one of many actresses who has been able to pamper her body so much that she still looks young despite her old age.