If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Celebrity Picks | 25 August 2017 10:35 CET

Actress, Hilda Dokubo goes on Vacation to Meet Family

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Veteran Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo, is currently out of the country as she is currently having a nice time in far away Canada.

The actress left for Canada earlier in the month to have rest with family as she affirmed that they are the reason she has been working tirelessly.

“The journey starts now. Make Dokubo pikin go see the people wey she de work for, take style rest , small... #holiday #family #rest ,” she shared.

Indeed she needs the rest because she has been one of many actresses who has been able to pamper her body so much that she still looks young despite her old age.


"Power corrupt, absolute power corrupts absolutely"
By: Mossoleny

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists