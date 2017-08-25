Our Political Office Holders are not Ready to Die…Comedian, Seyi Law

Comedian, Seyi Law, has been very vocal of recent when it comes to political issues and he is not ready to stop as he is set on using social media to drive home his point.

The comedian going through happenings in the country especially the part where the Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, stated that medical tourism is draining Nigeria’s reserve.

Seyi Law admitted of being guilty but pointed accusing fingers on the government who is not ready to put good health infrastructure in place.

According to him, “I am definitely one of the guilty parties here, but can you blame us. What am I saying sef, I thought the VP is aware his Boss has just returned from his own FOUR MONTHS MEDICAL TOURISM. Let's keep deceiving ourselves. Ban all Political and Public Office Holders from Medical Tourism and see the turnaround in our Healthcare System. They're not ready to die so, ban them and watch miracles happen.”