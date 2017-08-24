If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Spotlight | 24 August 2017 20:10 CET

Birthday Photos of Actress, Simon Evia

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood actress cum producer, Simon Evia, recently turned a year older and she celebrated her day in grand style as she hosted friends to nice dinner party.

The actress has come a long way in the buzzing Nollywood industry and she has been able to bear the pressure that comes with her work and still relevant.

It’s not all about having loud music everywhere as the dinner party was a corporate one which had few friends around who made it a memorable one.


No one can stand before the truth and refute it
By: Abd-ru-shin

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists