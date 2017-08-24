If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Media | 24 August 2017 19:34 CET

Checkout Cute photo of Actor, Kunle Afod’s Chubby Baby

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood actor, Kunle Afod with wife are really taking good care of their new born baby as he is already looking chubby just about four months old.

The family is already blessed with four boys as they look forward to having a baby girl in couple of years to come.

Not everyone key into the idea of having chubby baby as many will go by describing that the child is obe’s which might affect them when they grow but for some people, it is just sign of healthy living.


Experience is not what happens to you. It is what you do with what happens to you.
By: Aldous Huxley

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists