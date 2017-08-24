25 Contestants Battle For Miss Health Pageant Crown

One of Nigeria's celebrated pageant contests, Miss Health Nigeria is set as contestants battled it out on the big stage of destiny this weekend.

As the countdown continues to the finals of the epic event in the capital city, ‎Abuja residents are anxious to watch the most anticipated show which has recorded massive attendance in the past

Following national ‎audition conducted for prospective contestants, the Project Director, Mr Nick reiterated his commitment to stage another impressive event to mark the 2rd Edition of the contest and award.

The much anticipated event is holding on 26th August, in Sheraton Hotels, Abuja and will also be honouring notable personalities.