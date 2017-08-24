Only a Weak Man will Beat a Woman…Actor, Majid Michel

Ghanaian actor, Majid Michel, is not happy with the rate at which the news of domestic violence is spreading rapidly in all sectors of life.

The actor cum minister of God’s words, pointed out that everyday that passes by, people choose to make their own choices and that is what they end up exhibiting in public.

According to him, “Strong guys don't hit women. it's the weak ones who do. Everyday you do nothing but make choices. You choose to be exactly where you are. But ask yourself this. is the person you say you want to be, the person you are choosing to be? You are in control of your life. You live by your positive choices. Are you the best YOU you can be?

“Are you able to express your emotions in a helpful positive way? How do you react when people talk negative about you? How do u respond when people gossip about you? When you are backstabbed at the office, how do you take it? You can't stop them from acting the way they do towards you, BUT how you react to them, is what determines who YOU are.”