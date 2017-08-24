Actor, Chidi Mokeme Comes for President Muhammadu Buhari

Recently, President Muhammadu Buhari, has been trending everywhere in Nigeria due to his statements made during a national broadcast on his return to the country.

His statement seems to have hurt many and Nollywood actor, Chidi Mokeme, is not left out as he has come out to share his thoughts on the matter.

"My major concern about Mr President's speech is the dictatorial tone applied, negating your fatherly factor and the concerns of dissenting voices in a democracy, especially as it relates to the restructuring of Nigeria. These dissenting voices in my estimation does not include IPOB. Mr President I agree with you that it is good to keep Nigeria united. But to say that the type of unity we currently have is nonnegotiable smacks of dictatorship.

“In case you have forgotten the so called unity was actually discussed by our fathers and the terms of unity Nigerians wanted was agreed upon. But the military boys came in with violent disorder and destroyed what was negotiated prior to independence and in 1963, and gave us what you now describe as nonnegotiable, called 1999 constitution.

“What the military led by one man gave us is unanimity and not unity. They took away the content of what was negotiated that was supposed to be nonnegotiable and gave us inequality, stifled systems that undermines Nigeria's progress, development and prosperity.

“Indeed our fathers had a detailed discussion and negotiation with the British in the 50's about the kind of union that was acceptable to us. They all agreed on real federalism whereby each zone maintained its own economy, peculiar political structure and institutions. These included resource control, regional/state police and prisons and many other creative structures that made Nigeria progressive pre-independence to 1967. Any document decided by Adulsalam Abubakar and his junta called the 199 constitution is without our general contribution and it is largely not acceptable.

“And the change required cannot be made by only a council of state populated by retired generals from one region or national assembly without equal representation from across the states and zones. There maybe need for input from other well meaning Nigerians if we are serious about carrying zone along.

“A unity based on inequality and military imposition must be negotiable. Excerpts from Great Imo Jonathan... #Change," he wrote.