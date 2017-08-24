My Wife is Very Spicy, Caring…Actress, Funke Akindele Hubby Gushes

If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Just recently, Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele and her hubby, JJC Skillz, celebrated the first year wedding anniversary just as the news of her pregnancy broke out some days back.

Now her hubby is already celebrating her again as she just turned a year older. He took out time to give various descriptions about the type of woman he got married to and it goes to show that he knows what he truly wants in a woman.

Celebrating his woman, he wrote, “I love you just the way you are hot & spicy, creative and caring happy birthday @funkejenifaakindele my mummy, my queen, my bestie, my love Next year we shall have multiple reasons to celebrate by Gods grace.”


