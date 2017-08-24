Stephanie Linus Revealed As Brand Ambassador for MINISO Nigeria

Japanese Retail Giant, MINISO Nigeria has revealed Nollywood actress, Stephanie Linus as its brand ambassador.

Listed as the Number One fastest growing retail brand since her establishment in Japan in the year 2013, MINISO would be launching its new branches in Nigeria in a few weeks. This is adding to its over 2,250 stores in more than 41 countries and close to 15 countries underway.

At a press conference yesterday, Miss Colette Atane, the Marketing Communications Manager for MINISO Nigeria who revealed the renowned Actress, Director and Producer, Stephanie Linus as the Brand Ambassador emphasized that the MINISO Brand philosophy of “simple, natural & quality” is the major reason for their choice as Mrs Linus exemplifies the very essence of the MINISO Brand.

In her remarks, Mrs Linus expressed her excitement about the breath of fresh air coming into the Nigerian Retail market as MINISO represents the perfect mix of ‘quality and affordability’ with a wide range of products that appeals to all age groups. She also said she is particularly glad to be part of the phenomenal ideology of “simple”, “natural” and “quality” products and appreciated MINISO Nigeria for giving her the opportunity to serve as Brand Ambassador.

The Country Manager of MINISO Nigeria, Mr Chris Lee explained that MINISO products are lifestyle essentials that includes creative home necessities, health and beauty products, fashion accessories, gadgets, digital accessories, stationeries gifts, unique toys series, seasonal products, Kitchenware, etc. with more than 10,000 SKUs. Their products caters to customers from age 8 - 60.

80% of MINISO's designs are from Japan, Korea, Sweden, Denmark, Singapore, China and Malaysia. The company's products are made with the mantra “good quality with low price”, with the belief that the actual value of a brand should be beneficial to millions of people rather than providing services only to the noble and the rich.

MINISO Nigeria will be opening six stores in Lagos this September and more across Nigeria in the coming months.