More Exclusive Pictures From The Set Of Tade Ogidangold Statue Movie

More exclusive pictures from the set of Tade Ogidan's 'GOLD STATUE', Shoot has been on going for over a Month now. Its a collaborative effort from OGD Pictures and Solutions Media & InfoTech. Written and Directed by Tade Ogidan, An OGD Pictures and Solutions Media & InfoTech Production.

The movie has been described as one of the Most Star Studded and highly anticipated movies of all times, and Tade Ogidan has over the years proven to be a master of what he does and he isn't celebrated for being Prolific but for the quality of his movies that have all remained ever green, and after 7 years he returns big to the scene with another masterpiece, original, unique and highly different story with an array of outstanding actors and all the best in the land.

It parades Super Stars like Richard Mofe Damijo, Alibaba Akporobome, Sola Sobowale, Gabriel Afolayan, Kunle Remi, Rycardo Agbor, Kelvin Ikeduba,Remi Surutu, Olakunle Fawole, Segun Arinze, Francis Onwuchie, Norbert Young, Tina Mba, Kalu Ikeagwu, Jibola Dabo, Bisola Aiyeola, Yvonne Jegede, Etinosa Idemudia, Judith Audu, Greg Ojefua, Kenny Blaq, Sani Danja, Tunji Bamishigbin, Woli Ariole, Neale Atkinson, Kemi Afolabi, Yinka Akanbi, Adeniyi Johnson, Motunrayo Adeyemi, and a host of other fantastic actors.

SYNOPSIS

GOLD STATUE is a comedy adventure drama that follows the adventure of two young men, Wale (Gabriel Afolayan) and Chike (Kunle Remi) in search of a ‘Gold Statue’ believed to have been a deity inherited by his generation, in trying to locate where the supposed ‘Gold Statue’ is located, they have to go through a series of unimaginable ordeal, put themselves through some ridiculous painful situations that left their parents shocked, but the question remains, is there really a ‘Gold Statue’ or is it a myth? and will their adventure yield any results or will they end up regretting for the rest of their lives… ?

Gold Statue is an adventure that will take you through series of emotions, with dialogue loaded with punch lines that will make you laugh so hard every step of the way. This movie will be a movie for the entire family and we are very positive it will fast become an audience favorite and a movie that will be talked about for a very long time. Anticipate something big, unique, original and different.