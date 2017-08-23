If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Celebrity | 23 August 2017 11:42 CET

Actress, Benita Nzeribe Returns to Atlanta

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood actress, Benita Nzeribe, has returned to Atlanta after completing her role in the movie, ‘Asunder.’

The actress has been in the country for a while and has been seen at some events around the country. She is also part of those actors who have made Nollywood what it is today and rather than make headlines regularly like her colleagues, she chooses to be on a low key.

Benita has been focused on building her home back in the US and that she has been doing well, without allowing any form of distraction.

She has done so well that she keeps a whole lot about herself from social media which has indeed been working well for her.


Reaction is an impulse of action
By: Francis Tawiah -->

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists