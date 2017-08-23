Actor, Yul Edochie Picks Nomination Form for Anambra Governorship Seat

Nollywood actor truned politician, Yul Edochie, is taking his campaign train for the upcoming Anambra state elections very seriously and no turning back for him.

The actor feels he can lead his people and is ready to give politics a shot and that has prompt him taking it further by getting his nomination form.

Yul is currently under the umbrella of the Democratic People’s Congress, DPC to assert his readiness to contest the election on the platform of the party, in Onitsha.

Still making his intentions known to his fans he said, “My name is Yul Edochie. And I'm running for Governor of Anambra State, 2017 under the platform of the DEMOCRATIC PEOPLE'S CONGRESS. DPC. (moving forward with the people). I'm a good man, with a good heart, with integrity who is touched by the suffering of the masses. I cannot do it alone. I need the support and prayers of every well meaning Nigerian who is tired of the old ways, who wants a better life for the people. Old ways will never open new doors. Always remember that if you are not part of the solution then you are part of the problem. So be part of the solution today. It’s time to vote them out. Join the movement today.”