If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood At Large | 23 August 2017 11:19 CET

Actress, Eucharia Anunobi Bereaved, Loses Only Child

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi, is currently bereaved as she has just lost her only son, Raymond, who was said to have died on Monday.

The actress son was aged 15years and died due to health condition he was born with as he was a sickle cell patient.

Raymond was said to have died from complications associated with the disorder. Being the only child of the actress, he got all the care and attention he deserved but it’s so sad that things had to turn the way it did.

May his gentle soul rest in peace and may God grant the mother the heart to bear the lose.


NECCESITY IS THE MOTHER OF INVENSION, LOVE IS CONTAGIOUS
By: NAA, Jackson, MS

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists