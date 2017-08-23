I’ve no Intentions of Promoting Tobacco Smoking…Olamide Replies

Recently, singer, Olamide’s latest single, ‘Wo,’ has been receiving massive airplay and social media promotions until news broke that it was on the verge of being ban.

It all started on the social media page of the federal ministry of health pointing out the video footage of the part showing people smoking cigarette.

Well, Olamide, has come out to clear the air on the issue that he has no intentions of promoting tobacco to get people killed.

According to the singer, “No intentions of promoting tobacco to get people killed, I love my people, I love my country, one love , one Nigeria #ClearTheAir Oya Wo !”

The ministry appreciated the singer’s reply about his song as they also stated that they have no plans in banning the song.

“We had a good call with rapper @olamide_YBNL who learnt that Tobacco kills 6 Million people yearly. He committed to making things right! Thank you rapper Olamide for your response. We respect this heart for the health of the people and your fans. Responsibility! We are in the business of public health promotion. It is not in our mandate to ban music. We thank Olamide for his cooperation. One Nigeria!”