Breaking News: Singer Skales Back with Ex-Lover Sarah Osagie (photo)

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Chai, singer, Skales, is just one dude that ladies should just be scared of or possibly respect because he truly knows the value of his ex-lover, Sarah Osagie.

While many are busy feeling for him and asking what could have possibly led to the breakup of his new relationship with his Ethiopian lover, Leyla Konjo, bros is just at his corner smiling.

Yes, smiling because he seems to have moved back with his ex-lover, Sarah, s they were spotted in the club smoking Shisha.

Skales has kept his return to Sarah a secret and only few people close to him are aware of their uniting together.

It is possible that Skales return to Sarah led to the breakup of his relationship with his Ethiopian lover.


