Singer, Skales Going Through Emotional Trauma

Singer, Skales, is not having a rosy with his heart now as he is currently emotionally down after going through heartbreak.

The news of the singer’s relationship has spread like wild fire after his new Ethiopian lover, Leyla Konjo, warned her fans to address her by her name rather than add Skales to it.

The whole drama started when a fan tagged her as ‘Mrs Skales,’ which has been her usual name she is always being addressed with but she had to immediately clear the air that she has moved on.

According to her reply, “Instead of ‘single’ as a marital status, they should put ‘independently owned and operated’. I’m already on the next one.”

Since parting ways with his ex-girlfriend, Sarah Osagie, she has been doing well for herself and practicing as a lawyer.