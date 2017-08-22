If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Music News | 22 August 2017 12:10 CET

I’m not Ready for Politics, Government in Nigeria is Joke…Singer, Wizkid

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Aside the masses complaining about the Nigerian government, celebs like Wizkid, is not also happy with the affairs of the country.

The singer after listening to the speech made by President Muhammadu Buhari, after his return from medical treatment abroad, he was left with no choice but to feel pity for his country.

He took to his social media to state that the Nigerian government has just been joking with the masses while hoping that God will help salvage the situation.

In his words, “Government for my country na joke! God help us.”

When asked if he has any interest in politics, he explained that his made is not yet prepared for that but finds most of the things he reads about his country very funny

If interested in Politics, he said, “Hmmmm not really.. Just funny what i see and read sometimes.”


the intention of a man is his attention.
By: chicodgreatest

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists