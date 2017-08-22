If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Celebrity | 22 August 2017 11:46 CET

Actress, Chika Ike Goes Almost Nude in Advert Photoshoot

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood actress, Chika Ike, has given her fans topic to talk about after she a photoshoot session her reality TV show advert.

In the advert which is aimed at promoting her much talked about reality TV show, ‘African Diva,’ the actress was seen in having fun in a bathtub, where she almost showed the world her secret body agents.

“I can’t get over My photoshoot for the African Diva Reality Show season 3 Ad Campaign,” she shared.


Always listen to experts. They'll tell you what can't be done and why. Then do it.
By: roylexi.com

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists