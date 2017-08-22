I Don’t Believe in Marriage Anymore…Toyin Lawani

Popular Lagos socialite and serial entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani, has been silently building a strong name for herself in the Nigerian business market and she has been doing well.

Toyin is a mother of two and for now, she is not in a rush to settle down with any man because she is already doing well for herself and her kids and that is because she does not believe in marriage anymore.

She made the revelation during a chat with LITV, while reacting to news of Canadian singer, Keisha Chante calling off her engagement to a former Canadian Ice Hockey player, Ray Emery after 7years of dating.

Toyin once had a nice engagement back then but it ended long time ago and the effect possibly made her lock for heart about marriage.

In her words, “I don’t believe in marriage anymore because I feel marriage is just a subject people take too serious. It is a serious institution but I feel like everybody deserves to be happy but you don’t need marriage to define happiness.”