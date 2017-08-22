Presidency Receives Queen Of Aso International, Queen Glory Brown Ahead Of Her IDP Vocational Training

Recently, the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters -Senator Babafemi Ojudu @ojudu hosted the Reigning Queen Of Aso International 2017, Queen Glory Brown at his office in Abuja.

The Queen was in company of her CEO-Mr Desmond Agboola and the Brand Manager- Mr Kingsley Agboola

During the visit Queen Glory talked about her per project centered on vocational training program at various IDP camps around Nigeria so that the less privileged can be equipped to face the challenges of life

The Special Adviser thank the Queen for her visit and promise to support the pet project,he also advised her to be focus and determined during her reign to achieve success.