Actress, Toyin Aimakhu Celebrates Funke Akindele’s pregnancy

Nollywood actress, Toyin Aimakhu, is so filled with joy for her fellow colleague, Funke Akindele, after seeing her pregnant.

It is not easy for some of these Nigerian entertainers especially the females but the strong ones have been able to pull through irrespective of the challenges that come with their job.

Toyin who could not hide how much she feels happy for her friend wrote, “Funke Akindele, I am so happy for you sis, so much joy in my heart.”

Toyin may have not had it rosy in her marriage with actor, Adeniyi Johnson, but all hope is not lost as she is ready to settle with any reseponsible man that comes her way.