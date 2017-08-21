If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

AMEBO | 21 August 2017 11:46 CET

Actress, Toyin Aimakhu Celebrates Funke Akindele’s pregnancy

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood actress, Toyin Aimakhu, is so filled with joy for her fellow colleague, Funke Akindele, after seeing her pregnant.

It is not easy for some of these Nigerian entertainers especially the females but the strong ones have been able to pull through irrespective of the challenges that come with their job.

Toyin who could not hide how much she feels happy for her friend wrote, “Funke Akindele, I am so happy for you sis, so much joy in my heart.”

Toyin may have not had it rosy in her marriage with actor, Adeniyi Johnson, but all hope is not lost as she is ready to settle with any reseponsible man that comes her way.


If you are afraid of divorce you will never find your true and real LOVER
By: akoaso

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists