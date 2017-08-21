Femi Adebayo Dissociates self from any Reality TV Show soliciting for fund with his Name

Through the help of well meaning Nigerians and fans of Femi Adebayo, we have been informed of the activities of certain unscrupulous individuals who have made it their mandate to damage the good reputation built by Femi Adebayo.

Sources revealed these individuals lure innocent Nigerians by selling them the idea of a Reality TV show and requesting they make payment for entry forms.

Please be advised that Femi Adebayo currently has NO RELATIONSHIP with any Reality TV show and isn’t requesting via phone calls, SMS, emails or through social media that anyone makes any form of payment to pick up a form.

If Femi Adebayo were engaged in any activity that requires public attention, he would pass the information across through his official social media pages or a press release.

Below are his official social media pages through which anyone can get authentic information and follow up with his daily activities.

Instagram: @femiadebayosalami

Twitter: @femiadebayo3

It is quite disheartening that some individuals would sketch out plans to defraud hard working Nigerians of their labor.

We are making frantic efforts through appropriate means to ensure those involved in this act are apprehended and face the music.

Femi Adebayo remains true to his craft and committed to delivering quality entertainment for your consumption.