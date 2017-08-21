If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

GLO Exposes Actress, Funke Akindele’s Secret

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

One of Nigeria’s telecommunication giant, GLO, has just given Nigerians topic to discuss and monitor for some period of time after they exposed Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele.

Well, it’s nothing bad though as the telecom company helped Nigerians by inviting the actress to be at their event which was held in Lagos recently where many got the opportunity of seeing that she is already pregnant.

Many had been talking about the actress ability to conceive but her private life with her hubby has been kept under wraps while they continued to claim positive things with their mouth.

The good news now is that Funke is expecting her first child with hubby, JJC Skillz and in couple of months between January and February 2018, the Bello dynasty will increase.


As a small businessperson, you have no greater leverage than the truth. John Greenleaf Whittier
By: Benjamin Oti

