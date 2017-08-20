I Enjoy Early Morning S3x, The Erection is Always on Point…Actress, Amara Maduka

Fast rising Nollywood actress, Amara Maduka, is not familiar name to many but she is already gaining strength with her raunchy photos of social media.

The actress unlike many in a recent interview chose not to pretend about her taste for good s3x but she warned that it is not by size but how skillful the man is able to use his joystick.

“Size doesn’t matter when it comes to sex; it’s how you use what you have that matters. What is the essence of a big ‘banana’ if it cannot be used well?” she stated.

Disclosing to Vanguard the weirdest place she has ever had s3x, she said; “I once had sex in the pool, it was way better than bedroom sex.”

Not everyone will agree with her but she was bold to add that she enjoys having good s3x in the morning because the erection is always on point.

“I prefer early morning sex, the one that happens when your husband wakes you up with erection and you initially pretend you are not interested, but you really want to get down to it.”