If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

‘In the closet’ | 20 August 2017 17:22 CET

Actor, Mofe Duncan Spoils Wife as They Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Handsome Nollywood actor, Mofe Duncan is busy giving his pretty wife, Jessica all the needed kisses and right gift as they celebrate their 2nd year wedding anniversary.

The actor shared their happy journey stating that he is not tired helping his woman out during her dressing up for any occasion.

Sharing their happy moment he wrote, “ #OnThisDay #Aug20th 2 years ago #MyTraditionalWedding XX•VIII•XV, 2years later, I'm still wearing her ear rings, her necklace and even wearing her huraches for her. #ManLikeMofe #MamaDidntRaiseNoFool .”


IF YOU WANT TO HAVE WHAT NOBODY WILL HAVE TOMORROW, THEN DO WHAT NOBODY IS DOING TODAY
By: ISAAC// ITALY

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists