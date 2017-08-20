Actor, Mofe Duncan Spoils Wife as They Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Handsome Nollywood actor, Mofe Duncan is busy giving his pretty wife, Jessica all the needed kisses and right gift as they celebrate their 2nd year wedding anniversary.

The actor shared their happy journey stating that he is not tired helping his woman out during her dressing up for any occasion.

Sharing their happy moment he wrote, “ #OnThisDay #Aug20th 2 years ago #MyTraditionalWedding XX•VIII•XV, 2years later, I'm still wearing her ear rings, her necklace and even wearing her huraches for her. #ManLikeMofe #MamaDidntRaiseNoFool .”