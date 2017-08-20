Ministry of Health Set to Ban Olamide’s Latest Single, ‘Wo’ Over Use of Tobacco

YBNL boss and singer, Olamide, has once again fallen under the long arms of the law as this time his song has being programmed for ban by the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Health.

The Ministry through its social media handle explained that Olamide’s latest single, ‘Wo,’ which has become a street anthem has dangerous risk to public health.

It claimed that the content and scenes, where he sang about cigarette violates the Tobacco control Act 2015.

“The public is informed of the dangerous public health content & violation of Tobacco Ctrl Act 2015 in ‘Wo’ by Olamide. The content & video contains scenes that violates the ban on Tobacco Advertising, Promotion & Sponsorship provision of the act,” it wrote.