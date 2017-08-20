UNFPA Regional Ambassador Stephanie Linus Visits Ghana

Stephanie Linus, the UNFPA Regional Ambassador for Maternal Health in West and Central Africa has taken her advocacy message to Ghana.

The award winning actress and movie director who is still in the West African country is attending a series of events on the invitation of UNFPA Ghana under the leadership of Mr. Niyi Ojuolape; UNFPA Ghana Representative, to advocate for quality maternal health care for women and young girls, resource mobilization for quality healthcare service delivery and encourage policies that protect the rights and dignity of the girl child.

So far, she has held a press conference, visited Radio & TV Stations and paid a courtesy call to the Minister of Gender, Child and Social Protection Hon. Otiko Afisah Djaba. Today, she will be meeting with a coalition of youth organization to discuss some of these advocacy issues and will also attend the Glitz Style Awards later tonight.

Mrs Linus continues to use her platform to speak out against harmful cultural practices, tackle prejudice and push the world to do more to empower women and girls with the freedom, education and equal rights they deserve.