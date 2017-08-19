Singer, Small Doctor Robbed in Ibadan

Singer, Small Doctor’s smartness has just been proven wrong after his performance at Ibadan recently and he was visited by the sharp guys of the state.

The singer had entertained fans who come out to watch him perform but was unaware that his moving close to shake hands will make him lose his valuable.

Small Doctor goes around with two neck chain which has a cross, and key but those who feel they know the price actually removed it from his neck without him knowing.

Not until he got home before he realized that he has been robbed without even his guards knowing. Not angry about the lose though but hopes the thief knows its worth.

Sharing the sad news he wrote, “My ISEYIN People... Una Thank You Oooo. But I Reach Home Before I Know Say My Key Chain Don Go. But I Hope The Person Who Got It Knows It's Worth... (My Focus Go Dey The One With Cross Ni Sha) lesson Learnt. Thank You All For The LOVE.”