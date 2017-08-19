If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Celebrities Birthday | 19 August 2017 15:14 CET

Singer, Runtown Gifts Self Brand new G-Wagon for Birthday

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Singer, Runtown, is a year older and in celebrating himself, he has just gifted himself a brand new G-Wagon.

The singer who already had a brand new 2017 Lamborghini Gallardo, was valued at N150 million Naira as at the time of purchase, decided to just boost his garage with the G-Wagon.

He has been able to build himself as a strong brand in the Nigerian music industry and he has not stopped in releasing good contents to his teaming fans.

Sharing the good news with his fans and showing off his garage, he wrote, “Came a long way from nothing, thankful.”


to let a kiss fool you is absolute madness and to let a fool kiss you is the worst of it.
By: alphonse ohene djan

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists