Singer, Runtown Gifts Self Brand new G-Wagon for Birthday

Singer, Runtown, is a year older and in celebrating himself, he has just gifted himself a brand new G-Wagon.

The singer who already had a brand new 2017 Lamborghini Gallardo, was valued at N150 million Naira as at the time of purchase, decided to just boost his garage with the G-Wagon.

He has been able to build himself as a strong brand in the Nigerian music industry and he has not stopped in releasing good contents to his teaming fans.

Sharing the good news with his fans and showing off his garage, he wrote, “Came a long way from nothing, thankful.”