Daniel Ademinokan Gushes about Actress, Doris Simeon’s Son as they go Biking Together

Nollywood actress, Doris Simeon and her ex-hubby, Daniel Ademinokan, may not be together as couples but they still have a son, David, which will someday make the former love birds cross part.

While Daniel has since moved on with his life as he is now married to actress, Stella Damasus, Doris, on the other hand is still staying from love for now as she focuses more on her career.

Their only son, David, has been under the custody of Daniel and Stella and they have being taking good care of him as they are all based in the US while Doris is based in Nigeria pushing her life the little way she can.

Recently, Daniel and his big boy, David and his friend went biking and the happy dad could not stop gushing about his son who was better off in the bike riding than him.

“Yesterday my friend @grantthegreat01 made me go bike riding with his family and my son, David, decided to tag along. I had never ridden a bike beyond my street before, ever! (And yes you're right. I never rode a bike as a kid. I was too nerdy). Anyway, I made all the excuses in the world not to do it - bike was too small, didn't have the right shorts, the weather was too hot, etc. But my friend wouldn't back down. So, I had to do it. David initially tried to make excuses but when uncle Grant & I got on his case, he got into it. I believe we did a couple of miles (that felt like I was riding from Maryland to New York), but I survived it. Everyone practically left me on the trail and returned home before me (including David) but I made it and I was proud of myself.”