I Feel Like Having Daddy Freeze on my Bed After Studying my Bible…Maheeda

Popular on-air-personality, Daddy Freeze, may not be loved by all but he sure has his fans who key into some of the things he preaches about especially about religious perception.

One such fans who could not hide how much love she has for the controversial OAP, is singer cum nudist, Maheeda, who publicly declared her affection for him.

According to her, “This @daddyfreeze of a guy, me I for like to be his baby mama but. We get partners. I just love him so fucking much. abeg make we hide do small ? Nahhh him be pastor. chei see my life?”

Not everyone understood the reasons behind her making such wish knowing that she has a hubby who monitors things she does on social media but she cleared the air by noting that he spoke about a topic she read while studying the Bible.

“I honestly like that guy a lot tho... God knows.... although is still good to be in the news too. But this morning he posted something that i had in my heart as I study the Bible... that's why I felt like saying my heart out, is all good tho, all things works together for my good,” she noted.