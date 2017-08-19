Singer, Sound Sultan Reveals how he Managed his Marriage for About 9years now

Singer, Sound Sultan, has been enjoying a good career and happy family but like the saying, marriage is not bed of roses and as such, he has been able to understand his wife over the years.

The singer, who got married to his Igbo lady, Chichi Morah, in 2009, who later changed her name to Farida, got many wondering how he was going to be able to manage such home knowing that his woman belongs to a different faith but today, they have shocked many with their happy home.

Sound Sultan in a recent interview with Punch, disclosed that he has been able to have sustainable marriage because his wife does not like being in the limelight.

He explained that social media has been responsible for lots of failed marriages and that is because as a celeb, you don’t know he wishes you well as people monitor everything about your home you share.

In his words, “Social media has been responsible for a lot of marriage and relationship break-ups. I have a song that speaks on this sort of thing. I am always online everyday just like every other person but the truth is that you do not know who is praying for you and those who do not want you to exist.

“My wife does not even like the limelight at all. If she is at an event with me, you would not even know she is my wife, you would just see her as one of the guests with the way she would blend with people. Without me taking all the glory, I think that has helped my marriage.”