Why Must you wear Wedding Ring when you’re not Married…Actress, Eucharia Anunobi Comes for Liars

Veteran Nollywood actress cum Evangelist, Eucharia Anunobi, has become one vibrant minister of God’s word that she makes good use of her social media to pass her messages through.

The actress who has been very vocal these days without sparing anyone involved has decided to share things that have been bothering her for a while and that is about people that deceive others just to live above their income and other luxury lives.

“I can't thank God enough for journey mercy tro and fro America. But one thing has been tugging at the back of my mind and that is deception! The manual for living ( BIBLE ) says in Galatians 6 : 3 - for if a man think himself to be something , when he is nothing, he deceiveth himself !! This scripture just blew my mind . And it got me thinking, why would someone claim they are a graduate, when in fact they are drop outs or never even attended the four walls of a university?

“Why would a man be married with children and go about getting into illicit relationships with single ladies and promising them marriage? Why would a single lady who doesn't have a known means of income be living in a palatial apartment? Why buy a vehicle you can't maintain? Why take mortgage on a house, above what you can afford? Why have children you can't take of ? Why send your children to expensive schools you always have high pressure to get the fees? Why borrow money to buy a business class ticket to travel? Why pay someone to cook for you to store in your freezer and make your husband believe you're the one that cooked ?why make your husband believe you're enjoying his lovemaking , when infact you're busy fantasizing about another man , why are you wearing a wedding ring when you are not married? why, why? Why?

“Can't you see that the cloak of deception - lies stops people from helping you? Can't you see that the web of deception you have woven around yourself has trapped you from being free with people. I pray in the name of Jesus Christ , our saviour , who has come to seek and save those who are lost , that the hand of the enemy and web of deception over your life be destroyed henceforth. I pray that henceforth you experience peace in its totality . I pray that blessings and opportunities you have lost be restored unto you. Remember judgment awaits all of us, don't forget rapture? Lots of love and peace always in Jesus name.”