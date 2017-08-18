Actress, Mosun Filani Set to Become First Lady of Osun State

Nollywood actress, Mosunmola Filani Oduoye, is elated that her gentle hubby, Hon Kayode Oduoye, a lawyer cum politician in Osun State, is ready to give the governorship seat of the state a trial come 2018.

The actress shared the picture of her hubby as he has already indicated his interest to run for the hot seat of the state under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Hon Kayode, who is not new to the politics of the state believes that his years in observing the affairs of the state is enough to help deliver to his people what they truly deserve and also show the people how a leader should lead his people and not about party.

With God being on their side, Mosunmola, is already on the verge of becoming the first lady of the state as this will also avail her the opportunity of using her position as an actress to also promote the entertainment industry of the state and other spheres.