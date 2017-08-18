If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

18 August 2017

Actor, Prince Eke, Daughter Turns a Year Older

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actor, Prince Eke and daughter, Monalisa Obiaranamma Eke, are a year older today and the actor did not keep calm about his happy day.

Everyday is always filled with joy for him and his family but today is a very special day because he is alive to fulfill another purpose in life and also take care of another life God gave to him to nurture.

He might have not had it rosy especially when it comes to family as he was sometime ago faced with marital challenges but all glory to God as he has been able to accept every challenges the way they come.

Happy birthday to him and his cute daughter, many years to come filled with all the fun and happiness.


He who lives in d heart of other man neva dies.
By: Peegrin peter(uduezu

