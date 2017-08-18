My Challenges Showed me Those that are my true friends…Singer, Dammy Krane

Singer, Oyindamola Emmanuel Johnson-Hunga better known as Dammy Krane is now a free man after he was cleared of any fraud case leveled against him some months back.

It would be recalled that the singer was arrested alongside a friend in Miami on allegations fraud and credit card forgery and grand theft.

His arrest had gotten many taking and saying lots of things about the way some Nigerian musicians try to live large by getting themselves involved in all kind of things aside music.

Now that he is a free man, he has come out to disclose that it was a challenge he had to go through just for God to prove himself and also show those that are truly his friend.

“Sometimes life puts you through trials and tribulations, not to bring you down but to make you stronger. It will also show you who is truly with you, who really cares. First i'll like to thank GOD, my family, friends and supporters. Without you guys what is my purpose? But all that aside, CASE CLOSED! IM A FREE MAN let’s get back to the music. One love. Back in the studio! New music on the way,” He said.