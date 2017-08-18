Igbos need to Call Nnamdi Kanu to Order or Things Might get Worse…Seyi Law

Comedian, Seyi Law, is not happy with way things are going in the country especially the actions of Nnamdi Kanu, who has now crowned himself as the leader of BIAFRA and now raising soldiers.

The comedian was angry with the fact that the igbos are not condemning what Nnamdi is doing but are only crying out because the North has asked them to vacate their land.

He admitted that he got married to an Igbo woman but that does not mean that he should not speak up because this is about the peace of the country and not about ethnicity.

“Have you heard that BIAFRA now has a SECRET SERVICE? When will the Government rearrest Nnamdi Kanu or have a referendum? Is Osinbajo trying to be politically correct or just following the silence is golden rubbish? There are certain things you don't condone and this is one of it. The build up of Al Qaelda, ISIS, Boko Haram etc all started like this. From formation to subtle killings and then, massive bombing and we will beginning to look for a needle in the forest.

“The IGBOs in the NORTH will not come out to jointly condemn Nnamdi's act now, but once the North start issuing threats which is not right by the way, they will break the code of SILENCE. If you don't support this, speak now and not later. Walls and borders have created disunity amongst us. Natural resources has become the bane of our agony. I hope we will not fold our arms and watch this Nation plunge into an unnecessary war. Anyway, before you crucify me, remember and know that my wife is Igbo and I have a daughter who is Yoru-Igbo. SILENCE on this means APPROVAL.”