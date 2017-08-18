Actress, Cossy Ojiakor’s Friend goes Clubbing in Abuja Without Pants

Nollywood actress, Cossy Orjiakor, has not made headlines in some months now and that is because she has been very busy trying to put some things in place for herself.

The actress stepped out with a friend some days back just to have fun and trust Cossy, she does not ignore the presence of the Pole in any club she steps into because she loves showing her skills in handling it.

She was in company of her friend Angela in an Abuja club where they had fun and suddenly sighing the Pole she went over it to show her skills since she was on bum shot but her friend could not because she was even wearing pants.

According to Cossy, “Hahaha... Fun night.. She dragged me out. Just me and Angela in Krystal champagne lounge on this rainy Sunday night. Hahaha. Well.... I can handle the pole because I had a bum short but Angela can't because she forgot her P... at home. Hahahahaha wow ! ! ! The perfect send off party from Mr stressful Abuja.”