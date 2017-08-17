If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

17 August 2017

Actress, Angela Okorie Escapes Armed Robbery Attack on her Birthday

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, is a year older today and rather than pop expensive champagne in the club, she decided to celebrate her day at the orphanage.

The actress was thrown into shock while stepping out of the orphanage as she was almost shot by men of the underworld.

Sharing the good news, she wrote, “The God that does what no man can do be lifted high, Still on my birthday I almost got shot by some robbers 30 minutes ago while I was driving out of an orphanage home, this same God intervened, tell me why i won't worship him forever, thank you Jesus, I owe you my life, am greatful.”


be reminded always that one day,illusion shall give for reality
By: inyang enobong

