OKOROJI UNVEILS THE KEY OBJECTIVES OF THE BIG COSON WEEK 2017

It is no longer news that The COSON Week which takes place every two years will hold from October 29 to November 4, 2017 and during the week, there will be 7 captivating events at 7 special venues over 7 days all over the city of Lagos which is being promoted as the entertainment capital of the continent and a major tourism hub. That is why the catch phrase of the 2017 COSON Week is “777!”

As the COSON Week explodes, there will be music all over the city: in the church, in the mosque, on the streets and in the most enchanting venues available to Lagos and much of these events will be broadcast live on several channels and will reverberate across the nation and across the world.

Speaking at the end of the recent Banking Industry Stakeholders Forum on Copyright held at the magnificent new COSON House in Ikeja, the chairman of the wave making Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON), Chief Tony Okoroji, announced the core objectives of COSON Week 2017.

Chief Okoroji who was recently presented with ‘the Pillar of Entertainment in Nigeria’ award, said that apart from the massive entertainment that will be unleashed by hundreds of Nigerian musicians, young and old, to reduce the political and economic stress being felt by millions across the country, the COSON Week 2017 will be targeted at achieving specific objectives.

The key objectives of the COSON Week 2017 according to the celebrated former president of PMAN are to: a. build significant public awareness and support for the new national fight against piracy of music, movies, literature, broadcast content, software, etc, which is undermining investments in the Nigerian creative industry.