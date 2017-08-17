Seun Egbegbe’s Lover, Oyenike Yusuf Wishes for his Return soon

Wife of embattled movie promoter, Seun Egbebe, Oyenike Yusuf, is seriously hoping that her hubby returns home to his family in no time as he has already spent several months in jail over fraud cases.

Since giving birth to Seun’s daughter, they have not really had the time to have the father and daughter bond as he is rarely privy to carry his daughter.

Oyenike made it obvious that she and her daughter were missing Seun as she shared pictures of her playing alone in the house with the caption, “Iyanumasele soonest no matter how it is.”

She has been one of the many lovers of Seun who has stayed around since his ordeal as she has been going to visit him in prison with food.