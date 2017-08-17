REOPEN!!! Beauty Queen Wants LAUTECH Crisis Resolved (photos)

Ms Favour Omoladun, reigning Queen of Miss Arewa Osun Beauty Pageant, on Friday called on Osun and Oyo State governments to speedily resolve the lingering crises rocking the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Ogbomosho.

Omoladun told journalists in Osogbo that it was saddening to note that students of the university have been subjected to ridicule and delay following the crises.

The institution has remained shut for almost two years as a result of the inability of the owner states, Oyo and Osun, to fund the university.

She said the continued closure of the school had made the realisation of their goals difficult, saying this has also caused untold hardship to the students.

"As one of the student's ambassador, I would like to use my privileged office to appeal to the Executive Governors of Osun and Oyo States to wade into this issue to resolve the lingering crisis that has persisted.

"Education they say is the key to success, on our own volition, we chose to attend this school, why has it been difficult to finish a four of five years course in slated time, but for eight years.

"Not only do we suffer and experience reproach, the continous closure of the institute has turned the students into a laughing stock, this is also destroying the reputation that was solidly built and guarded over the years.

"It is said that the youth are the leaders of tomorrow, but we cannot make that a reality if we are on the same spot, i am adding my voice to others for the Governors of Osun and Oyo States to resolve this crises at once. "

We recalls that the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki while receiving a delegation led by the president of LAUTECH Alumni Association, Professor Adewale Sunday, had described the continuous closure of the school as “pathetic and unacceptable.”

“The Senate is touched by the ongoing 2-year strike at LAUTECH. Now that we have taken up this issue, we are not going to stop until action is takenara.

"In the past week, I have had the opportunity to speak to the Minister of Education on the issue, and he has reassured me that efforts are being made to bring representatives of both governments together to resolve the ownership affair between the two states.

" We can argue from now until tomorrow about the ownership of the University, however, all parties concerned must know that the LAUTECH’s students and their parents are the ones that are affected by this; hence, swift action must be taken.