Singer, Paul Okoye’s Wife, Anita Shares True life experience as a Married Woman

Wife of singer, Paul Okoye of the P-Square fame, Anita Okoye, has come out to share a true life story many never knew was going on around her life.

Anita while appreciating fans for all the prayers showered on her and her family over the safe delivery of her twins some weeks back.

The new mother in the bloc disclosed that in 2016, she had reported a story that touched her heart but with her faith in God, things turned around for her and today she can smile with lips filled with praises.

In her words, “On June 23rd 2016, I reposted a story that touched my heart. "Don't lose faith when you see others receive answers to their prayers. Don't be envious of others testimony...don't despair...say to yourself 'My time is coming, and when it hits the surface, people shall yield in admiration." At the time of that repost, I had been close to losing faith...I had experienced despair. Today I am in awe of Gods goodness. Paul and I are so grateful for the newest members of our family, Nadia and Nathan Okoye ([email protected] ). Our beautiful little prince and princess. Andre is such an amazing big brother. We are indeed blessed! Whenever it storms, a rainbow is on it's way.”