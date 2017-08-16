I want the World to Know that I love my Wife so Much…Actor, RMD

If there is anything that will make Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo, rush home to do then it will be to go meet his pretty wife who is always ready to receive him into her waiting arms.

The actor’s wife does not like having things about her on social media but her loving hubby sometimes cannot hold it because he cannot hide how much he feels about her.

He recently shared the picture of his wife dancing at a family event and RMD as he is fondly called had to share picture of her dancing which he knows will cause him trouble when she gets to find out.

Sharing how happy he was crushing on his woman, he wrote, “I have never done a WCW post so here we go. Here is wifey at a family function recently. She rarely allows her pictures to be taken and video recordings are a no-no but since she has a soft spot for her friend turned sister @brownsugar4bim who made the fabulous outfit she's wearing, she obliged with a stern warning that it must not be on social media. She constantly warns me to keep her away from my social media but I am taking the liberty to post this any way, anything wen wan happen, make e happen because today the world must see not just my Woman Crush Wednesday but my Woman Crush Everyday as I tell you all that only very few things ring truer than "Happy wife, happy life". #RMDSaysSo #WCW #MyGirl #MyABK #MyBaby #JMD .”