If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Music News | 16 August 2017 21:11 CET

Singer, Peter Okoye Enjoys Vacation in Dubai without Family

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Singer, Peter Okoye of the P-Square fame, is enjoying himself in far away Dubai, as he decided to give himself the needed vacation.

He chose to travel alone without his family and he seems to have a mission to accomplish as he is due to be in New York, in couple of days.

The singer was seen Jet skiing in Nikii beach Resort and Spa, Dubai, and the truth is he has nothing to worry about as he has the got himself covered with fat bank account.


The author of the Iliad is either Homer or, if not Homer, somebody else of the same name.
By: roylexi.com

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists