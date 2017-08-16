18yrs Old Naomi D. Grandbal Emerges Miss Reliable Nigeria 2017

The Miss Reliable Nigeria Beauty pageant 2017 have come and gone but the memories will never be forgotten, As 21 Beautiful contestants representing different states in Nigeria participated in the contest, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Nigeria to the world Saw 18yrs Old Naomi D. Grandbal emerged as the winner of Miss Reliable Nigeria 2017.

The event was held at the prestigious Trendy Event Centre, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State and was hosted by Comedian Elenu And Kevwe Of Dogood.

Other winners from the Just Concluded Miss Reliable Nigeria Pageant are Appah Silver as Miss Reliable Tourism, Thlizai Matilda as Miss Reliable South South

For the Teen Section saw Blessing Inifie winning the Teen Miss Reliable Nigeria while Souiprete Eke-spiff Teen Miss Reliable Tourism and Deborah Teen Miss Reliable South South

The little Miss Reliable Nigeria Also Saw Mary Sogo becoming the winner of the children section while Karina won Little Miss Reliable Tourism and Esther Sogo the sister to the winner came home with the Little Miss Reliable South South.