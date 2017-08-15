Nigerian men Don’t know how to treat their Ladies…Actress, Monalisa Chinda

Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda-Coker, has currently not happy with the way some Nigerian men treat their girlfriend or wife.

The actress in a brief message revealed that she grew up seeing her parents support each other in everything but these days, the men don’t know how to treat their ladies.

She explained that for a woman to still look pretty and happy, the men needs to learn to respect and adore their wives and also support them in things they do because eit helps bring out the best in a woman.

According to her, “I grew up watching my parents serve one another. Relationship is not just a union but a partnership designed by God. A man must derive pleasure from serving his girlfriend/wife. This can only be achieved in a relationship based on true love and mutual respect. A woman becomes even more beautiful and adorable for the man that pampers her. African men misses to understand that ACTS of LOVE and RESPECT brings out the best in a woman. # WeLoveToBeLoved”.