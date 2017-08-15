If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Foreign | 15 August 2017 16:36 CET

Actor, Frank Artus Declares Support for Presidential Aspirant, George Weah

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

The Liberian general election is taking shape gradually and those inline to contest for the Presidential position like former Footballer, George Weah, are doing everything possible to emerge as winner.

George Weah along with nineteen other candidates will contest presidential elections in Liberia in October, as Ellen Johnson Sirleaf steps down after two terms.

The former Milan striker, is already getting lots of followers like Liberian born Ghanaian actor, Frank Artus, has declared his support for him as this is not his first shot at the powerful position.


If you fear risk, you risk fear.
By: noah osuya

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists