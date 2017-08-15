Singer, Chaly Boy Escapes Being Lynched by Hausas Loyal to PMB

Singer, Charles Oputa better known as Charly Boy, has just tested the patience of the Northerners as he took his protest to their door step at popular Wuse market, Abuja.

Chaly Boy in the past one week has staged a massive protest in Abuja, asking ailing President, Muhammadu Buhari to either Resume work or Resign.

The market which is majorly dominated by the Hausas, saw the singer almost lynched as he was chased by those in support of the president that his security guards were almost over powered.

His car was later brought to him by the security as the market has been blocked by the presence of heavy security operatives.